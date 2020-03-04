On the Go with Joe for Tour of Remodeled Homes

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For any homeowners interested in making their older home look fresh, a local event will soon showcase more than a dozen transformed homes as real interior inspiration.
The Tour of Remodeled Homes is happening across the Portland metro area on March 14 and 15.
Thirteen remodeled homes will be open to the public. The owners and teams who worked on the projects will be available on the tour for answering questions and sharing ideas.
Due to the homes being private residences, the addresses are not publicized online but a general map of the homes is available. Anyone who is interested in doing the tour can buy a ticket and will be sent in an email with the locations.
Learn more at RemodelTourPortland.com.
