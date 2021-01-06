On the Go with Joe for Vegandulgence at Salt & Straw

(KPTV) – Salt & Straw is no stranger to debuting new flavors, so to kick off the new year, the Portland-based ice cream chain is introducing a lineup of vegan flavors.
Vegandulgence is a new series by Salt & Straw that is both dairy-free and gluten-free.
The five new flavors are:
- Peanut Butter Strawberry Crumble: “Slightly tart, intensely jammy Northwest strawberries pucker up a peanut butter oat milk ice cream studded with a salted oatmeal streusel.”
- Bourbon & Caramelized Honeycomb: “Hunks of pillowy, deeply caramelized, chocolate-dipped honeycomb candy get tipsy in vanilla-y & smooth oat milk ice cream that's been spiked with Portland's Eastside Distillery Bourbon. As with most all bourbons, their distillation process renders it gluten-free.”
- Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies & Cream: “This is the most decadent ice cream you’ve ever tasted, thanks to the trifecta of single-origin chocolate, coconut cream, and hazelnut butter. Chunks of our homemade (gluten-free and vegan) “Oreos” make it over the top.”
- Coconut Rice Pudding: Jasmine rice gets cooked with coconut milk flecked with warmingly aromatic cardamom and cinnamon spices. We then mix it with a little sugar and coconut cream and churn it into ice cream. Pure, simple, and ultra-creamy.
- Banana Avocado Sorbet: “Inspired by the natural ingredients around us, we leaned into these flavors and realized that nothing compares to the absolutely lush, velvety texture of an avocado. To amp up its rich natural fats, we churn in bananas for a subtle sweetness to round it all out.”
While these flavors are available for January, Salt & Straw maintains a year-round menu that has at least 20 percent vegan flavors.
