On the Go with Joe for Wine Down Wednesdays at Campbell Lane Winery

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – A local winery is holding a weekly event to sit back and sip the mid-week blues away.
Campbell Lane Winery, located at 27411 Southwest Campbell Lane, is hosting “Wine Down Wednesdays” through the end of September.
The outdoor events are held Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and don’t have a cover charge.
Guests are invited to buy wine and food on site to enjoy.
Live music is performed during the “wine downs.”
Learn more at CLWinery.com.
