On the Go with Joe with a Local Monster Maker

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who turned his art into his full-time job has found monstrous success.
James DeRosso found his passion for working with clay while in high school in The Dalles and creates monster figurines.
DeRosso’s ceramic creatures come in all shapes and sizes. He's been making them for more than 20 years.
He was working in advertising after college when he realized he wanted to make more monsters as a ceramic professional.
DeRosso now sells his monsters and teaches art classes.
Learn more at Monster8All.com.
