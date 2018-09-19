On the Go with Joe with Cherry City Roller Derby

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The only roller derby league in Salem is about to have a special season opener: It’s celebrating a decade of derby.
Cherry City Roller Derby will kick off its 10th season on Saturday Sept. 29 at the Salem Armory.
Two of the leagues teams, the 8 Wheel Assassins and the Boneyard Brawlers, will face two Portland area teams, Air Raid Roller girls and Heartless Heathers of Rose City Rollers.
It’ll be Cherry City against Rose City.
Learn more at CherryCityRollerDerby.com.
