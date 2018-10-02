On the Go with Joe with Darkride N.O.W.

A Portland man attracts attention every time he hits the road, since he’s behind the wheel of a demonic-looking van.
Scot Campbell decorated the wild ride with his own hands. The van is covered with skulls, a dragon on the hood and other molds.
The van has an appropriate name: “Darkride N.O.W. “N.O.W. stands for “Nightmare on Wheels.”
While the art-covered van is eccentric and large, it is completely street legal.
Darkride N.O.W. is available for booking this Halloween season and Campbell is selling the van.
Taking a ride in Scot Campbell’s #darkridenow - part van, part mobile monster movie! Check it out on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9Rh9Co1JdM— Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 2, 2018
Learn more at DarkrideNOW.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.