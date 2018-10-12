PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many skiers are kicking off the winter sports season with the opening of a new movie here in Portland.
Joe V. met with a few of the stars of "Face of Winter," the newest project by Warren Miller.
Warren Miller is an acclaimed American ski and snowboarding filmmaker.
"Face of Winter" is the 69th feature-length film from Miller and highlights the world's best skiers in locations like Switzerland, British Columbia, Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and more.
The movie will screen at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall at 7:30.
For those interested in seeing the movie but can’t attend Friday’s showing, there are plenty more screenings planned across the Northwest. Visit warrenmiller.com/press/volkswagen-presents-warren-millers-face-of-winter-tour-calendar.
