On the Go with Joe with Gloria ‘Gorilla Bones’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – At 90 years young, a Portland woman is proving that age is just a number and it doesn’t affect how strong you can be – she’s a world champion weightlifter.
Gloria Mighell has been exercising at the Multnomah Athletic Club for more than five decades. Recently, she set a world record for the WABDL (World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters).
At their World Championships in Las Vegas in November, Mighell was able to bench press more than any woman in her 90 and older age bracket.
Mighell plans to keep weightlifting and breaking world records for as long as she can. Her motto: “If you did it yesterday and you did it today you can do it tomorrow.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.