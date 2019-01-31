On the Go with Joe with Rose Festival Clowns

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A troupe of clowns are looking to expand their funny business with new Rose City residents.
The Rose Festival Clowns are recruiting performers age 13 and older, and no experience in clowning around is required – the art can be taught.
Responsibilities of the clowns include participating in Rose Festival parades and events that happen during the festival from May 24 to June 9.
Anyone interested must apply by Feb. 15 for an audition. Learn more at RoseFestival.org.
