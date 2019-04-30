On the Go with Joe with the Harlem Wizards

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – A basketball team that knows how to entertain crowds has come to the Portland metro area to support a local school.
The Harlem Wizards will play the Forest Grove Goonies Tuesday at 7 p.m.
While the game will be at Forest Grove High School, it will benefit Harvey Clarke Elementary School.
The Wizards perform basketball magic on courts across the country with tricks and plays.
For almost six decades, the Wizards have brought the fun in fundraisers for schools and non-profits.
Learn more at HarlemWizards.com.
