PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Joe V. hit the airwaves Monday morning with a local group that performs old 1940s radio programs live on stage.
The Tesla City Stories present live "radio" theater from uncovered archives of the Tesla Broadcasting Company. The group performs everything from comedies, dramas and thrillers.
The live shows include sound effects and commercials that were used back in the day.
The group will be performing at The Old Church in southwest Portland on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.
For more information, visit www.teslacitystories.com.
