Oregon man takes on grizzlies in Discovery’s “Man Vs Bear”

(KPTV) - The new Discovery Channel series “Man Vs Bear” has been described as “America Ninja Warrior,” but with grizzlies. One of the human competitors is 64-year-old Oregonian Steve Taylor. Molly Riehl catches up with the fit star to hear what it was like playing tug-of-war with a grizzly bear.
To learn more about Discovery Channel’s “Man Vs Bear”: https://www.discovery.com/shows/man-vs-bear/meet-the-bears-pictures
