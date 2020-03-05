SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Senate and House Republicans say they are willing to return to the Capitol on Sunday to pass emergency budget bills.
Senate Republicans walked out of the Capitol on Feb. 24 over a vote on Senate Bill 1530, the so-called cap-and-trade bill. House Republicans joined them in the walkout the next day.
The walkout was a repeat of action the GOP took last year to kill similar climate change legislation, a maneuver that prompted threats of having state police forcibly return lawmakers to the Statehouse.
The latest cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050. The bill would force big greenhouse gas emitters to obtain credits for each metric ton of carbon dioxide they emit. Opponents say fossil fuel companies will wind up offloading increased costs to customers.
In the announcement that Republicans were willing to return to the Capitol, Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. issued the following statement:
“After a tumultuous session, Senate Republicans are willing to attend the Sunday floor session to pass emergency budget bills, for example, the relief for flood victims in Eastern Oregon. The intent of the short session was to make budget adjustments, and that is what we expect to work on while being fiscally responsible with the hard-earned taxpayer dollars."
House Republican Leader Christine Drazan also released a statement, saying:
“The House Republican Caucus broadly agrees with the funding priorities identified in yesterday’s press release from Speaker Kotek and President Courtney. House Republicans will provide a quorum and the rules suspensions necessary to pass these funding priorities on Sunday, March 8th, before the legislature is constitutionally required to adjourn.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(8) comments
Kate and her bunch of Minions used nasty tactics to try to vote in this Cap and Trade garbage by putting the Flood Victims behind on their aid. This was the most important thing the rest were garbage too. Nothing but Free Rides for the people that don't work and contribute to our Taxes. All issues that cost Tax Payers or affect us should be voted on, not mandated by a group of one sided people.
We All owe our Republican Elected Officials A Huge Thank You, they put themselves on the line to protect Oregon and Oregonian’s from this Dangerously Destructive, Absolutely Irresponsible Liberal Socialist Legislation!! Kate Brown and The Unions Who Own Her, Must Never Be Given A Huge Slush Fund To Waste!
Oregon Cap and Trade is not a bill based on facts or reason.
US % of world CO2 emissions = 16%.
China % of world CO2 emissions = 29%
Oregon % of US emissions = .7% or .1% of world emissions.
About 1/3 of Oregon CO2 emissions are transportation related.
Cap and Trade for Oregon is virtue signaling, not an effective remedy for CO2 production.
There is no cost benefit for Oregonians for the elimination of a fraction of .1% of world emissions and the costs imposed on Oregonians.
With Oregon CO2 emissions of .1%, you lack leverage to impact the world total, even if Oregon CO2 emissions went to zero.
Cap and Trade will never sunset, even in the face of future successful carbon scrubbing technologies. Once liberal lawmakers have an income source, it is forever, even if the need is eliminated.
Legislators, if you own an I-phone (China) and are sitting in the Starbucks drive thru, you are the problem.
Government Efficiency:
$300 million wasted on Oregon’s health care website-never used once.
$200 million wasted on Columbia Bridge study. No new lanes, failed Coast Guard requirements.
Total $500 million. That is half a BILLION wasted.
With Cap and Trade, expect the same level of wasted funds.
$500 million would buy 10,000 EV’s at $50,000 each or subsidize 20,000 at 50%. They could have been GIVEN to Oregonians to address CO2 emissions. That is 20% to 40% of the 2025 EV goal.
Return the taxpayers money. They are better qualified to spend it.
I can't believe they are new laws, rules and regulations we need! Stay gone Oregonians will be just fine....
It is a trap.
You can not believe ANYTHING that the Left says or promises.
SEND this bill to the people for a vote
Brown says that she wields the citizen's sword but prove it and let the people vote on this HUGE tax increase
Brown has already taken the presidential election vote away from each and every Oregonian and gave it to CA and NY. So regardless of how any Oregonian votes, it will not be counted. ALL of Oregon's electoral votes now go to whomever the more popular vote in the country is that election - so why even vote?????
Brown must go!
I absolutely agree! The Liberal Socialist Ideology IS Destroying Oregon for all tax paying, hardworking, law abiding, civilized citizens, Oregon is well on it’s way to becoming a full well fair, Socialist State that is a horrible place for taxpayers.
Agree!
Well, this year, Kate will be sending our delegates to Trump's side, because he's easily going to win the popular vote. Nice unintended consequence of that tool we call the governor. Her ignorance is only exceeded by her arrogance. There's no way she lets cap and trade go to the ballot box, especially after what happened up in Washington. It shoe illuminates what a crook she truly is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.