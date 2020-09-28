CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -- On Monday Governor Kate Brown took a tour of the wildfires in Clackamas County and got an update from fire officials on efforts to contain the fire.
From the skies Governor Brown saw the extensive damage to hundreds of thousands of acres of forest from the Riverside Fire.
Fire officials say it's 37 percent contained.
According to fire officials the Riverside Fire is nearly 140,000 acres.
It started September 8th, about a half-mile southeast of Estacada.
Fire officials talked about the challenges of fighting the fire in a canyon in terms of how the fire burned based on varying vegetation.
The Department of Forestry said even with east winds on Monday, the control lines of the fire were holding nicely.
And with the potential for some gusty conditions, they're also continuing work along Highway 224 as well as felling trees weakened by the fire to improve safety along the road and around homes
Governor Brown spoke about the recovery.
"It’s absolutely heartbreaking the amount of timber that we’ve lost, it could keep the mills going for the next 40 years. This is going to be a real challenge to recover from this extensive of a fire and the other three small ones," Brown said. "But you know we're Oregon, we're tough, we're resilient and we can make it happen."
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management says it will be working on a statewide recovery plan after reviewing the impacts of the wildfires across our state.
