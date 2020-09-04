PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown once again called on an end to violence in the streets of Portland. It comes as the city is set to mark 100 straight days of protest over the weekend, with several demonstrations planned.
“There needs to be a community-wide effort to stop the violence, because the violence must stop, period,” Brown said.
On Friday, the governor talked about the racial justice reforms that have been made over the last 100 days, but did not mention specifics on how to end the nightly violence.
The governor says she is inviting protest organizers and community leaders to a forum in the next few days to work towards racial justice and police reforms.
Brown also outlined different things lawmakers and others have accomplished over the last three-and-a-half months centered around racial justice. She says six pieces of legislation have been passed and money has been set aside to specifically help people of color during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown also says she has created a task force to look at and come up with ways to improve law enforcement training. She says a Racial Justice Council has been created as well to look at disparities in state systems from health care to the criminal justice system.
As demonstrations continue in Portland, downtown business owners say they are growing more and more frustrated with the violence that happens most nights.
“It’s challenging,” Stacey Gibson, a Subway franchisee, said.
Gibson adds that with COVID-19 restrictions, they've taken a big hit at their downtown location. When you add violent protests on top of that, she says they worry about safety of employees.
Gibson says one employee quit after a robbery happened. Another employee quit after last weekend’s shooting near 3rd and Alder.
“We have younger people working for us, generally, late teens, early 20’s," Gibson said. "They don’t feel comfortable, she is leaving because her parents don’t want her downtown."
The business owner will tell you she gets the message and supports the calls for racial justice, but what she can’t understand is why there is so much violence, night after night.
Gibson wants to see elected leaders step up and solve this problem, adding what is happening in downtown Portland is almost not worth the cost of doing business.
“It’s kind of the consensus right now is, why stay?" Gibson said. "As a business, why would I stay in Portland."
