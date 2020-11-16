Grocery stores, retail prepare for capacity restrictions in Oregon and Washington

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Capacity restrictions go into effect in grocery stores and retailers for both Oregon and Washington starting Tuesday and Wednesday.
Washington's restrictions are the stricter of the two, limiting capacity to 25 percent.
At Chuck's Produce and Street Market Manager Shawn Jarrett says check out may take a little longer.
"We're going to put a little more emphasis on how many people you know come in and out of the store," Jarrett said.
That's why Jarrett is hoping customers are patient, as he says starting Tuesday the store will limit its capacity to 200 people to adhere to 25 percent capacity for retail and grocery stores put in place by Governor Jay Inslee.
200 he says is compared to the store's normal capacity of between 800 and 900.
"We will have people out front who will monitor how many people are coming in, who's leaving getting more people in the door," Jarrett said.
Jarrett says the store already has social distancing measures in place that will continue during these new restrictions.
But Jarrett says these restrictions come during the holiday season when it's typically busier.
"It really kind of changes things up. It really makes you second guess about how you're going to operate, how you're going to order you know what you're going to do because all the normalcy's completely gone," Jarrett said.
For retail and grocery stores in Oregon, Governor Kate Brown mandated capacity at 75 percent.
Even for smaller stores like Forager Vintage in Beaverton every foot in the door counts.
Owner Hazzel Svvengar says she opened her store right before the pandemic and it's been tough as she's already had to limit capacity before these new restrictions.
"I have had people that I've turned away like they'll peek in the door I'll say sorry we're at capacity if you could come back when a customer leaves - sometimes they just don't come back which is frustrating," Svvengar said.
She says her business will be impacted by more than just the capacity restrictions.
"With people not eating out at restaurants there's going to be a lot less foot traffic as well," Svvengar said. "So there's going to be a lot less people out and about like shopping around so I feel like we're going to get a lot less walk-ins that we would if the restaurants next to us were open."
Restrictions for Washington start at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Oregon's restrictions begin Wednesday.
