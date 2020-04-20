Health Minute, sponsored by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, keeps you informed on the latest in health news and tips to improve your wellbeing. Good health starts here.
As COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to affect our communities, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon offers these important resources:
•Visit regence.com/go/covid-19 for up-to-date information on the virus, and other information that can help you stay prepared and informed
•Visit news.regence.com for company news and perspectives and self-care tips from Regence Medical Directors
The following are links to important news and information from Regence Blue-Cross Blue-Shield of Oregon:
•Regence Health Plans to cover cost of coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment at no cost to members through June 30, 2020
•Regence Health Plans address COVID-19 impacts through local giving
Follow Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon online:
