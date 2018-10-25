VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Health officials in Washington state have taken disciplinary action against a Vancouver anesthesiologist accused of unprofessional conduct in connection to the death of a 4-year-old boy.
The Washington State Medical Quality Assurance Commission previously filed claims again Dr. Chester Hu, alleging he put a dental patient at risk.
The patient, identified as 4-year-old Mykel Peterson, went to get crowns on his teeth and was put under anesthesia in March 2017, according to court documents.
Mykel had undergone anesthesia before, but after this procedure did not wake up, documents state. Mykel stopped breathing and was rushed to a hospital.
The boy’s mother previously told FOX 12 her son was a sweet and happy boy and was developmentally delayed, which is why they visited a dental office that specializes in treating children with special needs, she says.
Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry released a statement earlier this year, calling the death “a tragic incident” that was “heartbreaking and devastating” dentists and staff members.
The medical commission in October entered an agreement with Hu that fines him $5,000 and places conditions on his practice.
Officials say Hu must complete a compliance orientation, make personal appearances and adhere to guidelines for monitoring and managing sedation procedures for pediatric dental patients.
He must also submit to practice reviews, follow pre-anesthesia and recovery procedures and see that support personnel conform to the standard of care.
Finally, he must write and present a scholarly paper about anesthesia and sedation risks, according to officials.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
