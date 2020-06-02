PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With everything from COVID-19, to protests, riots and race, it’s important to have open conversations with your children, according to a licensed child psychologist at Randall Children’s Hospital, Stacey Berry.
“There are a lot of things going on in our world right now, both locally and nationally and it’s really important for children and families to feel comfortable to talk with their family members about what’s going on,” Berry said.
Berry said sometimes parents believe if they don’t talk about it, maybe a child won’t worry about it. But she said that’s actually not the case.
“Often times, children are picking up on things or hearing things that are stressful and make them worry and sometimes children don’t show that worry in ways that are recognizable,” she said.
So how do you talk with your kids? Berry said telling them what you’re worried about is a good start.
“Allow that conversation to happen, because if you allow that conversation to happen, then children will get insight into their worries,” she said. “They will realize, oh I actually am kind of worried about this, and then they will have an avenue to actually cope with that a little better through conversation with a trusted individual in their family.”
If you have multiple kids, Berry suggested having separate conversations with each one. She said that’s because a 16-year-old has different worries than a six-year-old.
“I think tailoring those conversations is going to be really important in giving each child a different space to talk about it, because what one child might be concerned about, may not be something that another child is concerned about,” Berry said. “So, you don’t want to accidentally cause a child to have a new concern they didn’t have prior to their sibling talking about it.”
Berry said all of this will help kids have an outlet and decompress.
“What happens if we don’t start those conversations, children can actually internalize them and what happens when children internalize those emotions is, they can start coming out in other ways,” she said. Berry recommends starting the conversations as early as possible. She said often a three-year-old can begin to talk about and understand some emotions.
