CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County sent a letter to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee urging the state to step in and help after councilors say the county was not granted millions of Cares Act dollars it should have received.
In the letter, councilors ask the governor to help the county get more than $61 million it says the county was supposed to receive based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Councilors say Clark County was granted $26.8 million in Care Act funds. But they say that according to the U.S. Department of Treasury guidance, the county was supposed to receive a little more than $88 million, based on the county’s population of 488,000.
For comparison, councilors wrote in the letter that Spokane County, which has a population of 523,000, was granted $91.2 million in Cares Act dollars.
Councilor John Blom said the dollars are crucial to area businesses.
“Any business that's been hit by this COVID-19, and there's a lot of them, we'd like to be able to support with some kind of small business grants,” Blom said. “Also looking at our nonprofits that are doing really invaluable work in the community.”
Here’s what Gov. Inslee’s office has to say in response to Clark County’s letter:
"The short answer is the difference lies with Congress, not the state. Spokane County’s allocation came directly from the U.S. Treasury under a congressionally set formula. That same formula provided nothing to Clark County because the federal legislation did not allocate funds to any local governments with populations under 500,000. Clark County received a distribution from the state out of the state’s share of CARES money, which the state used to take care of local governments that got nothing under the bill. Our allocations were equitably distributed across counties based on their population. Clark County actually received more from the state in CARES money total than any other county in WA."
Blom says additional Cares Act dollars could help supplement any budget challenges for next school year. Councilors are hoping they’ll get an answer quickly from the governor.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.