PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Heart disease is the leading cause of the death in the United States; and with February being heart health awareness month now is a great time to learn more about how to maintain a healthy heart.
For Tonya Adams, Senior Vice President of Customer Service Experience and Operations for Regence, this is topic near and dear to her own heart. Wearing red to show her commitment to heart health awareness, Adams tell us why women are especially vulnerable to heart disease and what steps to ensure heart health.
