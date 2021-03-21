HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A missing man has been found safe, according to Hillsboro police.
Officers asked for the public's help Sunday locating Miguel Harp. He was last seen Saturday and considered endangered due to medical conditions.
Police said Monday that Harp had been located.
"We would like to thank the public and the media for their help in locating him," according to Hillsboro police.
No further details were released.
