Hundreds of thousands still without power after winter storm

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds of thousands are still without power after the historic ice storm.
Like thousands, Matthew Kaufmann and his family have been left in the dark. “This is unprecedented and it’s well disgusting to not have any kind of help out here,” Kaufmann said.
“You know pitch black, middle of town, there’s more than 1,000 people who live here and we don’t know when the power is turning back on.” The family is now staying in a hotel nearly an hour away until the power comes back on but the financial burden this storm brought is weighing heavily on them.
“You have total destruction and you know the food loss is monumental it’s hundreds of dollars of food, the accommodations that we have to pay for nightly is something we’re not used to having to pay,” Kaufmann explained.
Part of a neighbors tree covered their front yard after the historic ice storm hit. “It nearly hit me twice, had to go running out of the way I was working on another project trying to fix the gutters that were frozen,” he said.
It’s a similar story for the Hall family. Mickenzie and Alexia said they were both at work when the storm hit and now they’ve been waiting days for power to be restored.
“We kind of crowd in on our one couch to sit in front of the fireplace and stay warm with each other,” Alexia said. Mickenzie lives in Oregon City and came here because she has no water on top of no power. “2021 is keeping up with 2020 I’ll tell you that,” Mickenzie said.
PGE has no estimate as to when the power will be restored but said they are working around the clock to restore it. Unfortunately, that answer is unsatisfying and frustrating for these families who can do nothing but wait.
“One thing after another we’re not getting a break that’s for sure,” Alexia said. Kaufmann said it feels like the city of Aurora is being left behind.
“Every person for themselves out here right now,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.