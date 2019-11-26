Rock fish “en papillote”

2 fillets of rock fish

Assortment of vegetables; use as many or as little as you wish.

1 bulb fennel sliced

2 shallots sliced

5 turnips quartered

1 celery root cut into batons

3 scallions but into batons

1 grapefruit segmented

2 Tbs butter

Citrus

One grapefruit, segmented

Juice of 1 lime

A bunch of mustard greens

Fine salt

Finishing salt

Olive oil for finishing 

Preheat oven to 500f

Season fish. Wrap fish filets, vegetables and aromatics in parchment add butter. Staple shut and bake for 7 mins. Dress mustard greens in olive oil, lemon juice and salt. Open packets of fish carefully as not to burn yourself from the escaping steam, finish with olive oil and finishing salt

Serve fish and vegetables along side dressed greens.

