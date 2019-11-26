Orecchiette
Recipe from Chef Matt Sigler, Il Solito
1 cup semolina flour
1 cup 00 pasta flour or cake flour
1/2 cup warm salted water
1 egg yolk
In a measuring pitcher, measure out water that is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit and add a pinch of salt so that it dissolves in water.
In a Kitchen Aid with a dough hook, mix the flours, water and egg yolk until it comes together in a ball. Do not overstress the machine, as it will start to slow down as the dough comes together.
After the dough starts to come together, pour out onto a workable service and knead by hand for 10 minutes. This dough needs a lot of work, as you are developing the gluten to provide for a better texture.
Wrap dough with plastic wrap and let rest for at least 30 minutes before you use it. If you want to use the following day, you can refrigerate overnight -- just be sure to pull out and temper for about an hour before you attempt to roll out pasta.
Matt Sigler’s Sauce
12oz of fresh Orecchiette (recipe above)
12oz guanciale, medium-large dice (pancetta or bacon can be substituted)
½ cup white onion, finely diced
1T minced garlic
1/3 cup white wine (suggestions include: pecorino, sauvignon blanc or vermentino).
8oz low-sodium chicken stock
1 cup fresh shelling beans (canned or dried will work as well)
6 Tablespoons room temperature butter
6 Tablespoons room temperature crescenza cheese (stracchino)
4 teaspoons fresh cracked black pepper
4 Tablespoons grated pecorino for sauce + 4 Tablespoons for topping the pasta
Salt only if necessary
Fill a large pot (8-12qt) with water and bring to a boil. Very lightly salt the water, so it has a decent flavor but not overly salty. In 12in saute pan, over medium heat, add guanciale and render slowly. Be careful not to cook the guanciale at too high a heat – just a nice caramel color for texture. Add in onions and garlic and cook until translucent. Add in white wine and reduce by half. Add chicken stock reduce by 1/3.
Meanwhile, add pasta to the boiling water and cook until it has the desired amount of doneness. It shouldn’t be doughy to the taste but should have good texture and taste like it is cooked. Add pasta to the pan of stock and guanciale, add butter and cook down till the sauce starts to coat the pasta. Add in the crescenza, pecorino and black pepper and taste for seasoning. Top with remaining pecorino cheese.
Enjoy!
