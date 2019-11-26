INGREDIENTS
Meatballs
Ground beef (80 percent lean), ½ pound
Ground veal, ¼ pound
Ground pork, ¼ pound
Large egg, 1
Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, ¼ pound (finely grated)
Medium yellow onion, ½ (finely chopped)
Garlic, 3 cloves (finely chopped)
Flat-leaf parsley leaves, ¼ cup (finely chopped)
Kosher salt, ½ teaspoon
Freshly ground black pepper, ½ teaspoon
Extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons to ¼ cup
Sauce
Extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons
Medium yellow onion, ½ (finely chopped)
Garlic cloves, 3 (thinly sliced)
Red pepper flakes, pinch
Dry white wine, ½ cup
Thyme sprigs, 3
Dried bay leaf, 1
Canned chopped tomatoes, one 15-ounce box or can (preferably Pomi or San Marzano)
Tomato paste, one 6-ounce can
Basil leaves, ½ cup (finely chopped)
Pasta
Kosher salt, 2 tablespoons
Spaghetti, 1 pound
Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, ¼ pound (finely grated)
Basil leaves, ½ cup (roughly chopped)
DIRECTIONS
Make the meatballs: In a medium mixing bowl, combine:
Ground beef
Ground veal
Ground pork
Large egg
Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Finely chopped yellow onion
Finely chopped garlic
Finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Use your hands to mix the ingredients together until thoroughly combined, then form
into 16 balls (each a little larger than a golf ball). Place the balls on a plate, cover with
plastic wrap and refrigerate.
Make the sauce: In a medium pot set over medium heat, add the:
Extra-virgin olive oil
Finely chopped yellow onion
Thinly sliced garlic
Red pepper flakes
Cook, using the wooden spoon to stir the onions often, until they are tender and
translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the white wine and cook until the wine is nearly
absorbed, 5-6 minutes. Stir in the:
Thyme sprigs, bay, chopped tomatoes, tomato paste
Turn the heat down to medium-low and simmer for 30 minutes, then add the chopped
basil. Turn off the heat and set aside.
Fry the meatballs:
In a cast-iron skillet set over medium-high heat, add:
2 tablespoons extra vigin olive oil
Heat the oil until it shimmers, about 2 minutes, then add the shaped meatballs (you may
need to cook them in batches and in the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil depending
upon the size of your pan) and cook until brown on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes total. Use
the tongs to transfer the meatballs to the warm sauce. Once all of the meatballs are
cooked, return the sauce to a simmer and cook until the meatballs are cooked through,
about 10 minutes.
Make the pasta: Fill a large pot with water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high
heat. Add the spaghetti.
Cook until al dente, 10 to 12 minutes, then drain the pasta into a colander, saving ¼ cup
of pasta water (to thin the sauce, if needed).
Divide the spaghetti into 4 bowls. Top each with a few meatballs and some sauce.
Finish with the grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and chopped basil. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.