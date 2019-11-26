SMASHED POTATOES
makes 4-6 side servings
2 lb small potatoes
2 tbsp butter, cut into small cubes
salt & pepper
olive oil
Preheat oven to 400 degrees, and place a rack in the bottom ⅓ of the oven. Oil a sheet tray and set it aside. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. If potatoes are not all similar sizes, cut the bigger ones in halves or quarters. Add potatoes to water, turn down heat slightly and simmer for 12-15 minutes. Potatoes should be just fork tender, not all the way cooked through - you can test by piercing with a fork and if it goes in fairly easily then they’re done. Strain potatoes and place on sheet tray.
Using a pan with a flat bottom, gently press onto the potatoes until they’re smashed down to about ½” thick. You shouldn’t have to press too hard! Try to keep the individual potatoes intact, but it’s okay if they break up a bit because all of that will become delicious crunchy bits. Scatter the butter around the potatoes, sprinkle 1 tsp salt over them, fresh pepper, and another drizzle of olive oil. Place in the oven and cook for 15 minutes. Flip potatoes, cook for another 12-15 minutes, until well-browned with crisp bottoms.
Serve with a drizzle of burnt onion ranch over the top of them.
BURNT ONION RANCH
makes 2 cups
¼ bu parsley
¼ bu dill
1 spring onion or 1 bunch scallions
4 cloves garlic
1 cup mayo
½ cup sour cream
1 lemon
¼ cup buttermilk
¼ cup EVOO plus extra
salt & pepper
Slice onion bulb into thin strips & keep the greens in tact. Drizzle with olive oil and ¼ teaspoon salt. Heat up a grill pan (or a regular pan) to hot, give it a drizzle of oil then place the onions in the pan and weigh down (with a medium weight, flat-bottom pan), allowing onions to take on deep grill marks. Flip and weigh down again. Remove from heat once they’re well charred & sweated down.
Add garlic, parsley, dill and burnt onions to the food processor and pulse until well broken up. Add sour cream, mayo, juice of 1 lemon and ¼ tsp salt, and pulse until well processed. Drizzle in a ¼ cup buttermilk and then a ¼ cup olive oil. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt or lemon as desired.
