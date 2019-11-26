Ground Up Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Nut Butter (Makes 2 cups)
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups unsalted almonds, toasted
1 ½ cups unsalted cashews, toasted
1 ½ cups shredded unsweetened coconut, toasted
½ tsp sea salt
4 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp vanilla extract, or seeds from 1 vanilla bean
- Place almonds, cashews, coconut and sea salt in food processor fitted with an S-shaped metal blade
- Process until the consistency is completely smooth, approximately 8 to 10 minutes, depending on the power of your food processor. If the nuts get stuck to the sides, pause the machine and use a rubber spatula to scrape them down as many times as needed. The nut butter is done when the texture is smooth and runny, the blade glides easily through the mixture and there are no longer any chunks.
- Add the cinnamon, honey and vanilla. Process for an additional 5 to 7 minutes, or until the texture is again completely smooth and all ingredients are fully incorporated.
- Transfer the mixture to two (8-ounce) glass jars. The nut butter will keep for 1 year without refrigeration. If the oils naturally separate over time, simply stir to incorporate. If the nut butter hardens over time (due to the coconut), warm it by placing the jar in a bowl of hot water, or by heating in the microwave for 15 seconds.
Hazelnut & Prosciutto Dates (makes 12 dates)
Ingredients:
12 pitted Medjool dates
¼ cup Oregon Hazelnut Butter
Ground cayenne pepper, for dusting
12 fresh basil leaves
2 oz prosciutto (about 4 slices)
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Slice the dates lengthwise with a sharp knife, being sure not to cut all of the way through.
- Spoon 1 tsp of the nut butter inside each date.
- Sprinkle each date with a light dusting of cayenne, and top with fresh basil leaf.
- Slice prosciutto into 1-inch-long strips. Wrap a slice of prosciutto around each date, and insert a toothpick to secure.
- Place prosciutto-wrapped dates on baking sheet.
- Bake for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the prosciutto is warm and slightly crispy.
Enjoy!
