PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An independent journalist who says she was injured covering a protest in Portland in August is seeing the city and Portland Police Bureau.
Teri Jacobs attorney, Juan Chavez, says she was documenting a protest on August 18th near the Multnomah Building on SE Hawthorne. He says she was following a directive given by police to disperse.
Chavez says an officer hit her repeatedly on the head, neck and back with a truncheon and then knocked to the ground and hit again in the face. He adds her camera was broken when she was knocked to the ground.
There are two videos posted to social media that show the interaction.
“I think he should be criminally charged,” Chavez said. “I think, what we have on video and we provide the video in our complaint, is an assault, plain and simple.”
According to Chavez Jacobs was wearing a press credential and she had attempted to draw the officers attention to her credential.
Fox12 reached out to the Mayor’s Office, and PPB for comment. Both responded saying they can’t comment on pending litigation.
