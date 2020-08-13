NEAR MOSIER, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are making progress on the Mosier Creek Fire burning a few miles south of the town of Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge.
Thursday afternoon, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was 75-percent lined, but only five percent contained. They also said the fire was human caused, adding that investigators were still looking at an exact cause.
A spokesperson for OSFM said four buildings had burned but did not say if they were homes or outbuildings.
Resource from across the state also arrived to help fight the nearly 800 acre fire. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a conflagration, freeing up firefighters from departments across the state to go to Mosier to help protect homes.
Eight structural task forces from Clackamas, Washington, Marion, Yamhill, Deschutes, Columbia, Polk/Lincoln, and Multnomah counties, and personnel from the OSFM had arrived Thursday.
Some 900 people were put on some sort of evacuation notice as the fire exploded overnight.
Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday afternoon.
- Level 3, GO (Evacuate): All of Paradise Ridge Place Rd, and everyone West of State Rd. from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Rd.
- Level 2, GET READY: Everyone East of State Rd, from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Rd.
Lesley Saunders was one of those put on a level three evacuation notice Wednesday night.
“It was billowing out and the wind was carrying it directly east, and I live directly east of where it was,” Saunders said.
She was at a friend’s house on the hill above the fire when she got word it was growing.
“There would be these huge flare ups and you could see a tree ignite and a whole thing would this stick of bright red in the night,” Saunders said.
Minutes ticked by quicker than she would have liked as she and other neighbors raced to get belongs and leave their homes behind.
“It was so fast, that you can’t even have time to process it,” Saunders said.
She says she grabbed old photos, her cat, guitars and computer and took off. She says she also set up sprinklers to help protect the log cabin that she had built on her property.
“I have to say, when I was saying good bye to my house, it was to hardest thing, just to consider that could be it,” Saunders said.
Earlier this year, Sanders said she had taken precautions to create defensible space around her home. By Thursday morning, she went to check on things and everything was intact. The fire had burned up to her neighbor’s property line.
“I am so grateful for the firefighters because they were there all night,” Saunders said.
Overnight, the plan is to fly over the fire with an infrared camera to get a better size estimate, fire officials say.
