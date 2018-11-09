Investigators have used DNA to try to solve the mystery of a woman whose remains were found in rural east Lewis County in 2011.
The skeletal remains were discovered April 7, 2011.
Based upon advances in technology, and with the assistance of Snapshot DNA Analysis, a new, more reliable profile has been created of the unidentified woman.
The information includes details regarding skin color, eye color, hair color, freckles and ancestry.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office partnered to create the Lewis County Cold Case Detective Division, which is reviewing the case.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lewis County cold case detectives at 360-740-1378.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.