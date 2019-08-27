VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Workers are braving the elements and doing their best to stay safe and hydrated in this heat. That includes Dan Crenshaw, the owner at Affordable Chimney Masonry and Roofing.
Crenshaw says they don’t let hot temperatures stop them from doing their work, but they do have to adjust.
“We’ll work from seven to four and then take a break and come back at seven or eight when it cools down with lights and stuff,” he said. “I mean, you gotta do what you gotta do.”
We caught up with him and one of his employees doing some patch and vent work on a roof in Vancouver to finish a scorcher of a shift.
“It was a challenge I’ll tell ya, it was a lotta heat, lotta breaks, drank a lot of water, drank all my cooler water actually after my ice melted,” employee Jett Bommarito said.
When it comes to roofing in particular, they say there are two major challenges in this weather - that it’s easy to accidentally scuff or damage the roof when it’s this hot, plus whatever the temperature is outside, it’s even hotter on the roof.
“Usually on the roof you can feel the heat coming up from the shingles that you’re standing on,” Bommarito said.
So, in addition to their usual tools, they make sure to have a hose on hand, they’ve got some refreshments, and they take breaks about every half hour to keep themselves safe.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says water, rest and shade are key when working outside in the heat. They recommend drinking small amounts of water frequently, wearing light-colored breathable clothing, taking frequent breaks, and even eating smaller meals before working.
They also say you should know how to recognize and treat heat-related illnesses.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
