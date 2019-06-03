Jeff Forgeron is an AMS Certified Meteorologist for FOX 12’s Good Day Oregon. You can catch Jeff on Wednesday through Friday from 4:30 to 9:00 a.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m.
Jeff is a Southern California native who joined Good Day Oregon in March 2019. He’s a graduate of San Jose State University, where he earned his B.S. in Meteorology. Jeff started his career in Palm Springs, California before making the jump to Waco, Texas. He spent two years covering severe weather in Central Texas before moving back out to the Best Coast.
Besides nerding out to weather, Jeff loves hiking, photography and playing basketball. He’s also a huge foodie, and feels spoiled to live in Portland.
A fun fact about Jeff: he starred on a competition reality show called “America’s Next Weatherman” which aired on TBS in 2015.
You can find Jeff on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. If you catch a cool or interesting weather photo, send ‘em to Jeff. He loves sharing your pictures on his social media platforms.
