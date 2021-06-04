BMW of Portland is Looking for a Service Technician.

The Service Technician is responsible for performing automotive repairs and service in accordance with store and factory standards. This individual utilizes their skills to diagnose and resolve the different sources of automotive problems swiftly and accurately. The Service Technician works with all Service personnel and management to ensure the satisfaction of our customers. Apply Here.
