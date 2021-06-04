Oregon Youth Authority is Hiring.

Oregon Youth Authority, the state’s juvenile justice agency, is hiring Group Life Coordinators to work with youth ages 12-24 at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn. These entry-level jobs are great for people interested in behavioral science, social work, counseling, or criminal justice. We’re especially looking for people of color, women, and others from historically under-served communities. $3,345 monthly pay with state benefits. Learn more.
