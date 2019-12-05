This weekend, you can get seafood tips from one of Portland’s most legendary chefs, all for a great cause. Kachka’s Chef Bonnie Morales and Dr. Charles Keller join Molly Riehl live in studio to talk about Fisherman Helping Kids with Cancer’s second annual herring sale.
To learn more about the 2019 Fish Sale: https://cc-tdi.kindful.com/?campaign=1045889
