Mental Health and Emotional Wellness
Suicide is among the leading causes of death in the U.S., but it’s something we can all help to prevent. Checkout these tips from Dr. Pavan Somusetty with Kaiser Permanent Northwest on suicide prevention and learn more about FindYourWords.org to share your story and access more resources.
Germ-Free Flying: How to Stay Healthy on Planes
Summer travel season is in full swing. Are you flying? Worried about picking up a cold or a bug on the flight? Don’t board without checking out these tips from Dr. Caroline King-Widdall, with Kaiser Permanente Northwest, on how to stay healthy on planes.
Healthy screen habits for kids
A lot of kids spend more time in front of a screen than they do reading, talking with family and friends, or playing outside. Dr. Cynthia Kathleen Seitz, a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente Northwest, explains how this is affecting kids’ mental and physical health.
Anxiety vs. Depression: What Is the Difference?
Anxiety and depression share a lot in common, but they are separate medical conditions with different symptoms, causes and treatments. Dr. Michael Marcus, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Northwest, explains how to understand the difference, which plays an important role in your treatment.
Does alcohol cause problems in your health, your work, or your life at home? Dr. Brad Anderson, Chief of Addiction Medicine for Kaiser Permanente Northwest, explains the health risks associated with drinking too much alcohol and tips to help cut back.
