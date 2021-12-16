Kale and Pomegranate Salad with Feta Cheese
Ingredients
- 2 bunches of kale, rinsed and dried, ribs and stems removed, leaves thinly sliced
- 4 oz feta cheese, crumbled (substitute goat cheese or other favorite cheese)
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds, about 1 large pomegranate
- 1 sliced pear
- ⅓ cup toasted walnuts
- sea salt and pepper, to taste
Balsamic Dressing
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- fresh or dried herbs, optional
Instructions
1. Add all dressing ingredients into a blender and blend until combined or add all ingredients to a mason jar and shake to combine. Dressing can be made up to 3 days in advance. Make it and store in the fridge until ready to prep the full salad.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine kale with about ½ of the dressing and use your hands to massage the dressing into the kale. Add more dressing as needed (you may not need all of it). Reserve any leftover dressing for another use.
3. Add pomegranate seeds and feta cheese to the salad bowl (saving a little of each for topping), toss together and season with sea salt and pepper to taste. Add more dressing if needed. Transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle with nuts, additional pomegranate seeds, feta cheese, and sliced pear.