TO:
Clark County Sheriff Chuck E. Atkins
Undersheriff John Chapman
Chief Criminal Deputy John Horch
County Council Members:
Karen Dill Bowerman
Gary Medvigy
Julie Olson
Temple Lentz
Eileen Quiring O’Brien
Mayor Anne McEnery-Ogle
City Council Members:
Bart Hansen
Ty Stober
Linda Glover
Laurie Lebowsky
Erik Paulsen
Sarah Fox
City Manager Eric Holmes
Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain
Assistant Chief Jeff Mori
Assistant Chief Troy Price
Assistant Chief Mike Lester
Commander Michael Whitney
Coalition condemns police killing of unarmed Black man Jenoah Donald
Citizens, organizations demand AG, DOJ investigation into Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, VANCOUVER, Wash. — As Clark County residents and organizations committed to justice, equality, and lawful governance, we condemn the killing of Jenoah Donald by Clark County sheriff’s deputies and ask the Washington State Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Clark County Sheriff’s Office’s pattern of disparate policing and deadly force.
The Feb. 4, 2021, shooting of Mr. Donald, 30 — who was shot by deputies while in his car during a taillight traffic stop in Hazel Dell, Washington, and died days later of his injuries after a difficult family decision to take him off life support — marks CCSO’s second killing of a Black man in less than four months and at least the third killing of a Black man by local law enforcement in less than two years.
African Americans make up an estimated 2.4% of the Clark County population yet represent about a third of those killed by local law enforcement over the last two years — including the killing of Carlos Hunter, 43, by members of a task force that included CCSO and other agencies in March 2019 and the shooting death of Kevin Peterson Jr., 21, by CCSO deputies in October 2020.
While Black and Brown people continue to be overincarcerated and more likely to be stopped, frisked, harassed, roughed up, arrested, shot, arraigned, and prosecuted in Clark County, armed White militants and vigilantes appear to be treated with significant restraint if not outright deference and camaraderie by local law enforcement.
CCSO’s selective laxness was evident when an armed, threatening, right-wing White mob descended on Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center on Friday, Jan. 29, and when another armed mob was threatening and intimidating mourners during a Hazel Dell vigil for Mr. Peterson on Oct. 30. Not one member of the mobs was subjected to deadly force, arrested, or even threatened with arrest. Even amid aggressive behavior.
This is unacceptable. Neither CCSO, Sheriff Chuck Atkins, nor CCSO deputies are above the law. We call on state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the DOJ to investigate CCSO’s actions in the killings of Mr. Peterson and Mr. Donald as well as the selective use of force seemingly disproportionately targeted at people of color.
We also demand:
● Fully-I-940-compliant investigations of the police killings of Mr. Donald and Mr. Peterson.
● Prosecution and discipline of those criminally culpable in these homicides to the full extent of the law.
● Accountability of Clark County Sheriff’s Office leadership, including Sheriff Atkins.
● Immediate program of required body-worn and dashboard cameras for CCSO deputies and fleets.
● Complete transparency from CCSO regarding the shooting deaths of Mr. Donald and Mr. Peterson.
As community members and taxpayers, we deserve and demand a functional, accountable, transparent Clark County government that exercises its power fairly, justly, competently, and without bias. That, however, does not reflect the reality, and we will not rest until it does.
Signatories
Carlos Hunter Family
Clark County Justice Group
Indivisible Greater Vancouver
Movement of Mothers Standing up together (M.O.M.S.)
MoveOn Clark County
Odyssey World International Education Services
OutsidersInn
Peace for Vancouver
Ridgefield Community Group
S.T.R.I.V.E. Clark County WA
Sunrise Movement SWWA
Southwest Washington League of United Latin American Citizens
Vancouver NAACP
