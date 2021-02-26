TO:

Clark County Sheriff Chuck E. Atkins

Undersheriff John Chapman

Chief Criminal Deputy John Horch

County Council Members:

Karen Dill Bowerman

Gary Medvigy

Julie Olson

Temple Lentz

Eileen Quiring O’Brien

Mayor Anne McEnery-Ogle

City Council Members:

Bart Hansen

Ty Stober

Linda Glover

Laurie Lebowsky

Erik Paulsen

Sarah Fox

City Manager Eric Holmes

Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain

Assistant Chief Jeff Mori

Assistant Chief Troy Price

Assistant Chief Mike Lester

Commander Michael Whitney

Coalition condemns police killing of unarmed Black man Jenoah Donald

Citizens, organizations demand AG, DOJ investigation into Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, VANCOUVER, Wash. — As Clark County residents and organizations committed to justice, equality, and lawful governance, we condemn the killing of Jenoah Donald by Clark County sheriff’s deputies and ask the Washington State Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Clark County Sheriff’s Office’s pattern of disparate policing and deadly force.

The Feb. 4, 2021, shooting of Mr. Donald, 30 — who was shot by deputies while in his car during a taillight traffic stop in Hazel Dell, Washington, and died days later of his injuries after a difficult family decision to take him off life support — marks CCSO’s second killing of a Black man in less than four months and at least the third killing of a Black man by local law enforcement in less than two years.

African Americans make up an estimated 2.4% of the Clark County population yet represent about a third of those killed by local law enforcement over the last two years — including the killing of Carlos Hunter, 43, by members of a task force that included CCSO and other agencies in March 2019 and the shooting death of Kevin Peterson Jr., 21, by CCSO deputies in October 2020.

While Black and Brown people continue to be overincarcerated and more likely to be stopped, frisked, harassed, roughed up, arrested, shot, arraigned, and prosecuted in Clark County, armed White militants and vigilantes appear to be treated with significant restraint if not outright deference and camaraderie by local law enforcement.

CCSO’s selective laxness was evident when an armed, threatening, right-wing White mob descended on Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center on Friday, Jan. 29, and when another armed mob was threatening and intimidating mourners during a Hazel Dell vigil for Mr. Peterson on Oct. 30. Not one member of the mobs was subjected to deadly force, arrested, or even threatened with arrest. Even amid aggressive behavior.

This is unacceptable. Neither CCSO, Sheriff Chuck Atkins, nor CCSO deputies are above the law. We call on state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the DOJ to investigate CCSO’s actions in the killings of Mr. Peterson and Mr. Donald as well as the selective use of force seemingly disproportionately targeted at people of color.

We also demand:

● Fully-I-940-compliant investigations of the police killings of Mr. Donald and Mr. Peterson.

● Prosecution and discipline of those criminally culpable in these homicides to the full extent of the law.

● Accountability of Clark County Sheriff’s Office leadership, including Sheriff Atkins.

● Immediate program of required body-worn and dashboard cameras for CCSO deputies and fleets.

● Complete transparency from CCSO regarding the shooting deaths of Mr. Donald and Mr. Peterson.

As community members and taxpayers, we deserve and demand a functional, accountable, transparent Clark County government that exercises its power fairly, justly, competently, and without bias. That, however, does not reflect the reality, and we will not rest until it does.

Signatories

Carlos Hunter Family

Clark County Justice Group

Indivisible Greater Vancouver

Movement of Mothers Standing up together (M.O.M.S.)

MoveOn Clark County

Odyssey World International Education Services

OutsidersInn

Peace for Vancouver

Ridgefield Community Group

S.T.R.I.V.E. Clark County WA

Sunrise Movement SWWA

Southwest Washington League of United Latin American Citizens

Vancouver NAACP

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.