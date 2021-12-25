PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – In preparation for freezing temperatures, winter warming shelters will begin opening around the Portland metro area at 3 p.m. Christmas day.
Snow is still expected to begin falling Saturday evening and continue off and on through the beginning of this coming week. Temperatures reaching the low 20’s are also expected bringing a major risk to the unhoused.
Severe weather shelters:
Sunrise Center
18901 E Burnside Street, Portland 97233
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Open Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 pm and will remain open 24/7 as long as the County meets weather thresholds it considers unsafe
Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Travel Info: MAX Blue Line: Rockwood/E 188th Ave MAX Station - Bus Line: 20-Burnside/Stark: SE Stark & 187th. Stop ID 12398
Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium
5325 N Williams Avenue, Portland 97217
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Open Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 pm and will remain open 24/7 as long as the County meets weather thresholds it considers unsafe
Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Travel Info: MAX Yellow Line: N Killingsworth St MAX Station (half-mile walk) - Bus Line: 44-Capitol Hwy/Mocks Crest: N Williams & Emerson. Stop ID: 10463; N Vancouver & Killingsworth. Stop ID 5996
Portland Building
1120 SW 5th Avenue, Portland 97204
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Open Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 pm and will remain open 24/7 as long as the County meets weather thresholds it considers unsafe
Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Travel Info: Bus Stop: SW Madison & 4th. Stop ID 3639 (Lines 2, 10, 14, 30) - Bus stop: SW Madison & 5th. Stop ID 7612 (Lines 1, 8, 12, 94).
Mt. Scott Community Center
5530 SE 72nd Avenue, Portland 97206
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Open Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 pm and will remain open 24/7 as long as the County meets weather thresholds it considers unsafe
Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Travel Info: Bus Line 10-Harold St: SE Harold & 72nd Stop ID 2554
East Portland Community Center
740 SE 106th Avenue, Portland 97216
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Open Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 pm and will remain open 24/7 as long as the County meets weather thresholds it considers unsafe
Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Travel Info: Bus Line 20-Burnside/Stark: SE Washington & 108th. Stop ID 6144
Winter Shelters:
Walnut Park Winter Shelter
5411 NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland 97211
Intake: Shelter operates on a reservation basis; there will be no lining up outside the shelter. To make a reservation, visit the Transition Projects Resource Center at 650 NW Irving, Portland (8am-4pm daily).
Hours: 4:30pm-7:30am November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022
Serves: Individuals age 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Central Church of Nazarene Winter Shelter (Run by Union Gospel Mission)
9715 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland 97266
Intake: Walk in. Beds are held for existing guests, open beds are offered as they become available.
Hours: 9pm-6am, 7 days per week, November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022
Serves: Individuals age 18 and older. Service animals allowed.
Downtown Winter Shelter at the Greyhound Station
550 NW 6th Avenue, Portland 97209
Intake: Call 503-358-0519 to access shelter. Shelter operates on a reservation basis, there will be no lining up outside the shelter.
Hours: Shelter and intake phone line open 24/7
Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Arbor Lodge Winter Shelter
7440 N Denver Avenue (Old Rite Aid Building), Portland 97217
Intake: Call 503-793-9001 to access shelter. Shelter operates on a reservation basis; there will be no lining up outside the shelter.
Hours: Intakes: 10am-6pm, 7 days per week. Shelter: 24/7
Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Year-round Datime Warming Centers:
JOIN
1435 NE 81st Avenue Suite 100, Portland 97213
Intake: Walk up to the door for mail, food, clothing, and supply services only. Public restrooms are available, though no entry into the building is allowed due to COVID-19. All intakes for housing are done through the street outreach team. If someone walks up to the day center, they will not be able to speak to or meet with anyone about housing. There is no walk-in or referral option for JOIN's housing services (housing placement or stabilization services).
Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Friday noon-3pm
Serves: Unrestricted
CityTeam International
526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Monday-Saturday 7am-6:30pm
Serves: Meals: Individuals and families experiencing homelessness
All other services: Age 18 and older experiencing homelessness
Operation Nightwatch Downtown Hospitality Center
1432 SW 13th Avenue, Portland 97201
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Thursday-Saturday 7pm-11pm
Serves: People experiencing homelessness
Operation Nightwatch Southeast Hospitality Center
8800 SE 80th Avenue, Portland 97206
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Friday 7pm-9pm, Saturday 5pm-8pm
Serves: People experiencing homelessness
Right 2 Dream Too
999 N Thunderbird Way, Portland 97227
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Line up at 5pm (DO NOT line up before 5pm), Sign up at 5pm, Check in at 9pm
Serves: Age 18 and older and emancipated youth (must show proof)
Resource Center at Bud Clark Commons
650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-280-4700 for more information
Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm, Saturday/Sunday/holidays 8:15am-4pm
Serves: Age 18 and older who are experiencing homelessness or who have very low income
Salvation Army Female Emergency Day Center
30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland, 97204
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Monday-Friday 9:30am-noon
Serves: Female-identified individuals age 18 and older. Must be unaccompanied (cannot accommodate children).
Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Church
601 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-0746 for more information
Hours: Hospitality Center: Tuesday-Thursday 9:30am-11:30am (no entry after 11am), Friday 7pm-8:30pm
Serves: Age 18 and older
Rose Haven
627 NW 18th Avenue, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in or call 503-248-6364 for more information
Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-noon
Serves: Single women and women with children
Outside In
1132 SW 13th Avenue, Portland 97205
Intake: Walk in or call 503-432-3986 for more information
Hours: Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday 1pm-6pm
Serves: Ages 18-24 experiencing homelessness
New Avenues for Youth (NAFY)
314 SW 9th Avenue, Portland 97205
Intake: Call the Access Center at 503-432-3986 to be screened
Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Saturday 1pm-6pm
Serves: Youth ages 15-24
P:EAR
338 NW 6th Avenue, Portland 97205
Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-6677 for more information
Hours: Tuesday-Friday 8:30am-2pm
Serves: Youth ages 15-24 who are homeless or in transition
Gresham:
St Henry Catholic Church
346 NW 1st Street, Gresham 97030
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Thursday 1:30pm-5pm
Serves: Primarily serves individuals
For additional information, visit the 211info site.