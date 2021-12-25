More snow? Flurries possible Saturday, temps set to drop into teens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – In preparation for freezing temperatures, winter warming shelters will begin opening around the Portland metro area at 3 p.m. Christmas day.

Snow is still expected to begin falling Saturday evening and continue off and on through the beginning of this coming week. Temperatures reaching the low 20’s are also expected bringing a major risk to the unhoused.

Severe weather shelters: 

Sunrise Center

18901 E Burnside Street, Portland 97233

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Open Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 pm and will remain open 24/7 as long as the County meets weather thresholds it considers unsafe

Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Travel Info: MAX Blue Line: Rockwood/E 188th Ave MAX Station - Bus Line: 20-Burnside/Stark: SE Stark & 187th. Stop ID 12398

Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium

5325 N Williams Avenue, Portland 97217

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Open Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 pm and will remain open 24/7 as long as the County meets weather thresholds it considers unsafe

Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Travel Info: MAX Yellow Line: N Killingsworth St MAX Station (half-mile walk) - Bus Line: 44-Capitol Hwy/Mocks Crest: N Williams & Emerson. Stop ID: 10463; N Vancouver & Killingsworth. Stop ID 5996

Portland Building

1120 SW 5th Avenue, Portland 97204

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Open Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 pm and will remain open 24/7 as long as the County meets weather thresholds it considers unsafe

Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Travel Info: Bus Stop: SW Madison & 4th. Stop ID 3639 (Lines 2, 10, 14, 30) - Bus stop: SW Madison & 5th. Stop ID 7612 (Lines 1, 8, 12, 94).

Mt. Scott Community Center

5530 SE 72nd Avenue, Portland 97206

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Open Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 pm and will remain open 24/7 as long as the County meets weather thresholds it considers unsafe

Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Travel Info: Bus Line 10-Harold St: SE Harold & 72nd Stop ID 2554

East Portland Community Center

740 SE 106th Avenue, Portland 97216

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Open Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3 pm and will remain open 24/7 as long as the County meets weather thresholds it considers unsafe

Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Travel Info: Bus Line 20-Burnside/Stark: SE Washington & 108th. Stop ID 6144

Winter Shelters:

Walnut Park Winter Shelter

5411 NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland 97211

Intake: Shelter operates on a reservation basis; there will be no lining up outside the shelter. To make a reservation, visit the Transition Projects Resource Center at 650 NW Irving, Portland (8am-4pm daily).

Hours: 4:30pm-7:30am November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022

Serves: Individuals age 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Central Church of Nazarene Winter Shelter (Run by Union Gospel Mission)

9715 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland 97266

Intake: Walk in. Beds are held for existing guests, open beds are offered as they become available.

Hours: 9pm-6am, 7 days per week, November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022

Serves: Individuals age 18 and older. Service animals allowed.

Downtown Winter Shelter at the Greyhound Station

550 NW 6th Avenue, Portland 97209

Intake: Call 503-358-0519 to access shelter. Shelter operates on a reservation basis, there will be no lining up outside the shelter.

Hours: Shelter and intake phone line open 24/7

Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Arbor Lodge Winter Shelter

7440 N Denver Avenue (Old Rite Aid Building), Portland 97217

Intake: Call 503-793-9001 to access shelter. Shelter operates on a reservation basis; there will be no lining up outside the shelter.

Hours: Intakes: 10am-6pm, 7 days per week. Shelter: 24/7

Serves: Adults age 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Year-round Datime Warming Centers:

JOIN

1435 NE 81st Avenue Suite 100, Portland 97213

Intake: Walk up to the door for mail, food, clothing, and supply services only. Public restrooms are available, though no entry into the building is allowed due to COVID-19. All intakes for housing are done through the street outreach team. If someone walks up to the day center, they will not be able to speak to or meet with anyone about housing. There is no walk-in or referral option for JOIN's housing services (housing placement or stabilization services).

Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Friday noon-3pm

Serves: Unrestricted

CityTeam International

526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7am-6:30pm

Serves: Meals: Individuals and families experiencing homelessness

All other services: Age 18 and older experiencing homelessness

Operation Nightwatch Downtown Hospitality Center

1432 SW 13th Avenue, Portland 97201

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 7pm-11pm

Serves: People experiencing homelessness

Operation Nightwatch Southeast Hospitality Center

8800 SE 80th Avenue, Portland 97206

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Friday 7pm-9pm, Saturday 5pm-8pm

Serves: People experiencing homelessness

Right 2 Dream Too

999 N Thunderbird Way, Portland 97227

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Line up at 5pm (DO NOT line up before 5pm), Sign up at 5pm, Check in at 9pm

Serves: Age 18 and older and emancipated youth (must show proof)

Resource Center at Bud Clark Commons

650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-280-4700 for more information

Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm, Saturday/Sunday/holidays 8:15am-4pm

Serves: Age 18 and older who are experiencing homelessness or who have very low income

Salvation Army Female Emergency Day Center

30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland, 97204

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Monday-Friday 9:30am-noon

Serves: Female-identified individuals age 18 and older. Must be unaccompanied (cannot accommodate children).

Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Church

601 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-0746 for more information

Hours: Hospitality Center: Tuesday-Thursday 9:30am-11:30am (no entry after 11am), Friday 7pm-8:30pm

Serves: Age 18 and older

Rose Haven

627 NW 18th Avenue, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-248-6364 for more information

Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-noon

Serves: Single women and women with children

Outside In

1132 SW 13th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call 503-432-3986 for more information

Hours: Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday 1pm-6pm

Serves: Ages 18-24 experiencing homelessness

New Avenues for Youth (NAFY)

314 SW 9th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Call the Access Center at 503-432-3986 to be screened

Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Saturday 1pm-6pm

Serves: Youth ages 15-24

P:EAR

338 NW 6th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-6677 for more information

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 8:30am-2pm

Serves: Youth ages 15-24 who are homeless or in transition

Gresham:

St Henry Catholic Church

346 NW 1st Street, Gresham 97030

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Thursday 1:30pm-5pm

Serves: Primarily serves individuals

For additional information, visit the 211info site.

