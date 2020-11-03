PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In the aftermath of election night, some races have been decided, while others remain up for grabs.
11 p.m.
FOX 12 political analyst John Horvick said, regarding the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, "There is zero chance we’ll know who the winner is tonight."
Trump was declared the winner in Florida, however the president was locked in tight races with Biden in other battleground states.
Neither candidate had the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency Tuesday night.
-------------------
9 p.m.
The Associated Press reported that Measure 109, legalizing Psilocybin therapy in Oregon, had passed.
Additionally, Measure 110 regarding decriminalizing hard drugs like heroin and meth was approved by Oregon voters, as was Measure 108, the vaping, tobacco and nicotine tax measure.
Democrat Ellen Rosenblum was reelected attorney general for Oregon over Republican challenger Michael Cross, according to the AP.
-------------------
8 p.m.
Joe Biden won Oregon, Washington and California in the race for the presidency.
Ted Wheeler led Sarah Iannarone in early returns for Portland mayor.
The Associated Press called the races for incumbents Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer and Kurt Schrader to retain their U.S. House seats. Democrat Peter DeFazio was leading Republican challenger Alek Skarlatos in District 4, while Republican Cliff Bentz had a sizable lead over Democrat Alex Spenser in District 2.
Jeff Merkley was declared the winner by the AP to retain his U.S. Senate seat over Republican Jo Rae Perkins.
-------------------
4 p.m.
(2) comments
Keep that loser train rolling on down the track. Way to go, Oregon. You'll never learn.
MAGA!!!!!!!!!!!!
