VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A longtime member of the board of directors for Vancouver Public Schools has resigned following concerns about comments he made on a personal social media account, the school district says.
Mark Stoker has been a member of the VPS board of directors since 2007. His resignation is effective immediately, according to officials.
In a Facebook post, Wendy Smith, board president, said Stoker’s comment was racist in tone and did not represent the views of the district or its board.
Stoker, whose term of office expires in December 2021, issued a public apology and a letter of resignation to VPS Superintendent Steve Webb.
“I have determined that to continue to serve on this board would prove too big a distraction from the critical work needed to overcome the challenges created by these unprecedented times,” Webb said in his letter of resignation. “The focus must be solely on the work.”
