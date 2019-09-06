PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Surveillance images captured an attempted break-in at a southeast Portland eyewear store.
Video shows Asterix Eyewear at the intersection of Southeast Foster and Powell.
Officers were dispatched to a report of an alarm to the business in the 4900 block of Southeast Foster Road.
When the officers arrived, they found a man trying to defeat the front door lock using a powder-actuated concrete fastener tool.
When challenged by the officers, the suspect, Christopher Heil, took off running.
During the chase, the suspect tossed away a handgun and it was seized as evidence, according to police.
He was arrested and booked into jail on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree escape, interfering with a peace officer, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, and first-degree theft.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
