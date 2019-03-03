KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – A man and a dog died in a mobile home fire in Keizer Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-wide mobile home in the Rainbow Gardens Mobile Home Village at about 5:45 a.m., according to the Keizer Fire District.
Neighbors called 911 after they were awakened by a barking dog alerting them to the fire. Firefighters were on the scene in four minutes.
Firefighters say two residents, a man and a woman, were inside the mobile home at the time of the fire. They say the woman was able to make it out, but the man did not.
A neighbor tried to enter the mobile home to try and rescue the man but was pushed back by the smoke and fire, according to firefighters.
The neighbor and the woman sustained serious injuries from the fire and both were transported to the hospital.
Firefighters say a dog died in the fire, and another dog was saved.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters say there is no indication of working smoke detectors in the mobile home.
The Keizer Fire District was assisted by the Keizer Police Department and the Marion County Fire District.
