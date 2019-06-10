NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drive-by shooting, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Jose Luis Berumen-Carlos earlier this year was convicted on multiple charges in connection with the crime, including attempted assault with a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful use of a GPS device, and felon in possession of a weapon.
Berumen-Carlos was also convicted of crimes he committed during his trial and was sentenced to an additional 13 months, which will run consecutive to the 15-year sentence, according to the attorney’s office.
Berumen-Carlos on May 31, 2018 fired four shots from his car at a home in North Plains. A witness told law enforcement Berumen-Carlos had been scouting the location on Northwest Highland Court while looking at his phone.
The intended victim was known to Berumen-Carlos, according to investigators.
Investigators said Berumen-Carlos placed a GPS tracking device under the hood of the victim's car. Officers found the tracking device’s app installed on Berumen-Carlos’ cell phone when they arrested him for the shooting.
Nobody was hurt as a result of the shooting.
While Berumen-Carlos was wanted out of Washington County, he was arrested in Multnomah County and separately sentenced to 18 months in prison as a result of those conviction.
Berumen-Carlos has been transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin service his sentences, according to the attorney’s office.
