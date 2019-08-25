PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a man and woman were arrested early Saturday morning for assault, and the man who was attacked says it's all because of his "Make America Great Again" hat.
At around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance at the Growler's Taproom, located in the 3300 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.
At the scene, officers located Luke Lenzner with injuries to his face.
Lenzner told FOX 12 that he and his wife were on a date night. He said right when they got there, they were attacked outside the patio by people upset about the hat.
"I got mobbed by everybody that was in that bar outside. People came from the inside out - just circled me and my wife," said Lenzner.
Security camera footage provided by the bar shows the couple did try and make their way in, but it doesn't appear to be very busy. In fact, bar staff say they were already done serving for the night and that they told the couple they were closing.
Lenzner attests that things escalated between people outside the bar. That's when police say 22-year-old Leopold A. Hauser and 23-year-old Adebisi A. Okuneye assaulted Lenzner and his wife.
"Surrounding me, like literally surrounding me, pushing me. I'm just trying to get through, trying to stop the person from hitting me, from taking my hat, and then I get sucker punched," Lenzner told FOX 12.
Hauser and Okuneye had left before police arrived, but Lenzner was able to give them a license plate number.
The suspects were arrested a few blocks away.
Both Hauser and Okuneye were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of third-degree assault. They were arraigned Monday.
Witnesses, including the bartender, say Lenzner was the one who started it. In security footage, he can be seen pointing to his hat and saying something as he left, and witnesses say that's what started it all.
A probable cause affidavit states Lenzner's wife told him to wear the "Make America Great Again" hat throughout the night "so she can see how people treat him." She said they walked to multiple bars in Portland, according to court documents.
Okuneye said Lenzner came out of the bar, used an expletive and said, "B****, do you like my hat," according to a probable cause affidavit.
Hauser stated that he disagreed with the political statement of the hat and his group was "mean mugging" Lenzner, when Lenzner asked if they liked the hat.
Court documents state Lenzner took a "fighting stance," but police say Lenzner never involved himself physically in the altercation.
I will not allow my self to be assaulted in apublic place becausw of an article of clothing I wear.
This was done to my wife and myself, once, now I carry a 5 shot reolver chambered to accept a 45 caliber round or a 410 shotgun shell.
I load it with handloaded single ought buck shot.
You ersatz life forms put my wife on crutches for 3 weeks,
The weapon has 2 inch barrel and a 12 ft spead at 12 feet, if I am attacked again I will leave 10 to 15 of them lying there waitng for the meat wagon.
What a very biased article.
I do not believe that he was attacked only because of the hat.
This is why I could never be a Democrat. They are the party of hate and intolerance. If I was at a bar and saw someone with a Warren headdress, complete with authentic feather, I would not bother them. I respect the right of people to support whoever they want, even if they lied about their heritage in order to step over minorities to get an advantage in life.
ADULTS don't HIT people just because they point at their hat and say something obnoxious ! ADULTS know to IGNORE words they don't like, because that's the MATURE thing to do !
Reporter Zack Anders is manipulating the language to make it seem like wearing a hat and being obnoxious is a legal reason to assault somebody. HIS words just offended ME, so I guess I get to hit Zack Anders the next time I see him ? Same logic. Same STUPID logic.
You obviously struggle with reading comprehension because nowhere in this article is the claim made that "wearing a hat abs being obnoxious is a legal reason to assault somebody. " nowhere in this article is that even alluded to.
How can someone so mentally deficient survive childhood by not drowning in their cereal?
I cam here to say the EXACT same thing. You can see Zack Anders bias in his reporting and the way he crafted the narrative. He shouldn't be a reporter in my opinion.
Enough of the racist stuff. If you wear a hat, that is freedom of expression. The jails would be caulk full of people if the got physical every time they disagreed with a saying, shirt, hat, color, sign, spoken word. These two need to be punished to the full extent of the law or the court system is say that it is ok to get physical simply for disagreeing with a point of view.... THEN it would get REALLY interesting.
Stupid is as stupid does isn't that right Leopold and Adebisi? I suppose if the hat had 4 different letters things would be okay.
