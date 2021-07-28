PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who helped run a southeast Portland convenience store was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and three months parole for helping a Mexican drug cartel launder money in the Portland metro area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Starting in 2018, Samuel Diaz and Faustino Monroy organized, led, and ran a drug trafficked organization based in Mexico that trafficking hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and heroin into Oregon, according to court documents. They worked with Edgar Omar Quiroz and Gerson Fernando Martinez-Cruz, who ran a Portland distribution cell.
In approximately 2011, Jesus González Vazquez, 37, of Jalisco, Mexico, moved to Oregon to work with his brother Juan Antonio Romo, 46, at the González Bros. market. The market was an authorized agent for three large money services businesses known for wiring money internationally. Between January 2015 and October 2019, González Vazquez and Romo laundered at least $19 million in drug proceeds from the market. They also facilitated the purchase of guns that were smuggled into the U.S., sold drugs, helped fugitives escape to Mexico, helped drug dealers get fake driver's licenses, and helped associates to illegally enter the U.S.
In 2019, a multi-agency operation led to González Vazquez's arrest along with many of his co-defendants as part of the takedown and joined several others already in state custody on related charges. Law enforcement seized 51 firearms, including assault rifles, shotguns and handguns, from defendants affiliated with the Diaz-Monroy drug trafficking organization.
On October 24, 2019, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 61-count superseding indictment charging González Vazquez and 41 others for their roles in the drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy.
González Vazquez pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering on March 24, 2021.
