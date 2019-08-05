Man who was circumcised in hospital mix-up awarded $24,000 compensation

(CNN) -- A man who was mistakenly circumcised in a hospital mix-up has been awarded compensation, the hospital said.
Terry Brazier, aged 70, went into Leicester Royal Infirmary for a bladder procedure known as a cystoscopy but was mistaken for another patient by hospital staff and circumcised.
The hospital apologized and carried out an investigation, before confirming on Monday it had awarded Brazier a £20,000 ($24,300) payout.
Brazier told the British newspaper the Daily Star that he was so distracted talking to hospital staff that he didn't notice he was getting the incorrect procedure until it was too late.
"They didn't know what to say when they found out they'd done it, they said they can't send me back to the ward and they needed to talk to me," he told the newspaper.
Brazier added that finding out he had been circumcised was "a real surprise."
Andrew Furlong, medical director at University Hospitals of Leicester, said in a statement: "We remain deeply and genuinely sorry that this mistake occurred, and I would like to take this opportunity to once again apologise to Mr Brazier."
"We take events like this very seriously and carried out a thorough investigation at the time to ensure that we learnt from this incident and do all we can to avoid it happening again. Whilst money can never undo what happened, we hope this payment provides some compensation."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.