CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find Zachary Childers who has not been seen since 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Childers was last seen at his family home in the 12600 block of NE 99th Street, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He’s a functioning autistic man who takes walks in the area.
Childers tends to forget his name or where he lives when he gets tired or becomes agitated, deputies said. He left his family home with his wallet but had very little money.
Deputies say he was possibly wearing a tan colored zip up hoody and black shoes with red trim. Childers takes medicine for medical conditions and is due to take his medicine.
Anyone who see’s him is asked to call 911.
