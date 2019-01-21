Measles exposure locations in Clark Co. take precautions amid public health emergency

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health now has a list of 35 possible exposure sites for the measles, including healthcare facilities, schools, churches and businesses.
The latest numbers are 22 confirmed measles cases, mostly in young children, and three suspected cases.
The places these patients visited are now doing whatever they can to prevent even more people from getting sick.
At PeaceHealth Urgent Care on Main Street in Vancouver, there are signs up and a security guard. He's there to stop visitors under age 12, those who haven't been vaccinated, or who have compromised immune systems. They tell FOX 12 they don't want to take any chances.
Beyond that, PeaceHealth says: “Patients who have been exposed to measles or are experiencing measles symptoms should call their medical provider prior to considering an in-person visit. This will allow the provider to develop a care plan for you that does not increase risk to others. "
Evergreen School District now has four schools on the exposure list, including most recently, Orchards Elementary. They ask anyone who's been exposed to the measles, "to not attend any school performance or event -including all sports matches, meets and games - unless they have proof of immunization or immunity."
On Tuesday, Clark County Public Health officials will be calling people who may have been exposed to the measles. They'll be asking about possible symptoms to identify any new cases.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
